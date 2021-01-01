NEWS SZA’s 'I Hate U' breaks record as most streamed R&B song by a female artist Newsdesk Share with :





SZA’s “I Hate U" has broken records as the most streamed R&B song by a female artist on Apple Music in its first week.



“I Hate U” currently appears on Apple Music’s Top Songs chart in 102 countries, and peaked at #1 on the Daily Top 100 chart globally and in 10 countries (United States, Anguilla, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Guinea-Bissau, Papua New Guinea, and Trinidad and Tobago).



Appearing on Apple Music's City Charts in 46 cities (in 15 countries), “I Hate U” peaked at #1 in 22 cities, in the United States, Canada, South Africa, and New Zealand.



“I Hate U” has remained at #1 on the City Charts the longest in Detroit, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.



“I Hate U” was featured as the cover of Apple Music’s R&B Now playlist, which also featured her prior two singles “Hit Different” and “Good Days”.