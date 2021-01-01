Brandi Carlile and Jon Batiste to honour Joni Mitchell at MusiCares gala

(Cover) - EN Music - Brandi Carlile and Jon Batiste are to honour Joni Mitchell at the upcoming MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala.



The music stars, who will also serve as artistic directors for the night, will join a line-up comprised of Graham Nash, Herbie Hancock, James Taylor, Leon Bridges, Pentatonix, Black Pumas, Maggie Rogers, and Mickey Guyton.



The artists will pay tribute to some of Mitchell's most iconic songs, showcasing her lyrics and unique talent for inspiring generations of musicians and songwriters.



"We are crafting a once-in-a-lifetime evening in honour of Joni," said MusiCares executive director Laura Segura. "I thank each of these artists for lending their talents to celebrate Joni and her impact on the music community."



Back in August, eight-time Grammy Award winner Mitchell was selected to be feted by executives at the Musicares charity, which provides music professionals health and human services across a spectrum of needs.



The event will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on 29 January, two nights before the 64th annual Grammy Awards.



Mitchell, 78, joins a prestigious list of recent MusiCares Person of the Year honourees including Fleetwood Mac, Dolly Parton, and Aerosmith.