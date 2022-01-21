NEWS Brian Wilson documentary to hit cinemas in January Newsdesk Share with :





Hitting UK cinemas from 21st January 2022 and ahead of The Beach Boys 60th Anniversary, Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road is a rare and personal music documentary that explores the life and career of legendary songwriter Brian Wilson, through a literal and metaphorical road trip exploring Brian’s hometown.



We have the privilege to see the expansive Brian Wilson and Beach Boys catalog accompanied with a diverse set of interviews. It’s a one-off opportunity to glimpse into Brian’s life as it is now.



Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road presents an original Brian Wilson song whilst incorporating world-famous tracks including ‘God Only Knows’, ‘Good Vibrations’ and ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’. The film features over 36 of Brian’s most iconic hits, rare tracks, never-before-heard demos, and we have intimate access to his personal home movies and photo albums.



Global icons contribute to this special documentary include Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Nick Jonas, Taylor Hawkins and more as we hear the profound impact Brian has had on their careers.



With honesty and humour, this intimate and unique documentary reveals a portrait of one of rock & roll’s most legendary and most enigmatic icons. The film explores The Beach Boys co-founder’s life in music, his struggles with mental illness, and the rhythms of his daily life.



Speaking about the documentary, director Brent Wilson (no relation) says -



“My partners and I set out to tell Brian’s story in a way that had never been done before. With so many books, documentaries and films already out; I knew this was an almost impossible goal. This documentary is for both the hardcore fans and the ones who want to get to know Brian on a personal level. Brian has had an extraordinary life and you can see how his music career has influenced so many global stars of today. We created Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road to bridge the gap between myth and reality and we’re excited for the UK audience to see it in cinemas from 21st January”.



The film artfully weaves fascinating anecdotes throughout an impressionistic love letter to both Brian’s music and Los Angeles. Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine accompanies Brian throughout and we have special access to Brian and his band as we see them play at The Hollywood Bowl in L.A, The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and the Odeon in London.