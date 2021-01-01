Charlie Puth tests positive for Covid-19

Charlie Puth has tested positive for coronavirus.

The See You Again hitmaker took to Twitter on Wednesday and revealed that he's suffering from the virus but is on the road to recovery.

"Hey everyone. I tested positive for Covid this morning. I'm not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me," he began his tweet.

The Attention singer told his followers he hoped his health news would encourage them to stay safe as the Christmas holidays approach.

"I write you this update, feeling like complete a*s, in hopes that you will be safe and careful this holiday season. Love you and I'll speak to you very soon," his tweet concluded.

The 30-year-old was inundated with well wishes from his fans in the comments, while his mother, Debra Puth, posted a series of red heart emojis and expressed her gratitude that he was fully vaccinated.

"I'm so glad you are vaccinated," she simply wrote.

Once again, Covid-19 cases are sharply rising in many parts of the world. The increase has already affected several events; the Los Angeles premiere of Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett, has been cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns, while some performances of Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley's revival of Cabaret in London have been scrapped due to a member of the backstage crew testing positive.