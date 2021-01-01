Sir Ringo Starr appears in George Harrison music video

A host of stars have come together to appear in the first-ever music video for George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord'.



The former Beatles star died from lung cancer in 2001, at the age of 58, but the likes of Mark Hamill and Sir Ringo Starr have joined forces to record a video for the 1970 single.



Director Lance Bangs said: "Making this was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life.



"The approach was to represent the song visually while these agents and inspectors kept missing the metaphysical wonder around them. Images are choreographed to the sounds of vocal melodies, guitar strums, drum patterns, chord changes."



In the video, Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer star as metaphysical special agents who are tasked by the head of a clandestine agency, played by the 'Star Wars' actor, to search for that which can't be seen.



The video also stars the likes of Jon Hamm, 'Weird Al' Yankovic and Taika Waititi, and Lance relished the experience of shooting the video.



He said: "George threaded a sense of humour through all of his videos, so we kept that spirit and filled the cast with friends and admirers of his music, many coming from the current comedy landscape.



"I tracked down vintage prime lenses from some of the films George's HandMade Films had produced, and I hope that viewers can feel a sense of wonder and searching while they watch it, and that the song continues to add to all of our lives."



'My Sweet Lord' topped the UK charts in 2002, shortly after Harrison passed away, and over the years, it's been covered by a host of big-name artists, including Boy George, Sir Elton John, and Elliott Smith.