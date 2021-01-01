Billie Eilish realised celebrities are 'literally nobodies' at Met Gala

Billie Eilish realised famous people are "literally nobodies" while she was in attendance at the 2021 Met Gala.

Speaking about the annual fashion event during a recent interview for The Howard Stern Show, the 19-year-old described co-chairing the bash to be "nuts".

"It's famous people famous people-ing. That's what it is," she said. "You know what, the main thing that night made me think or feel was how famous people are just literally nobodies. Just randos, and it's so weird."

Eilish then compared the social dynamics of fame to high school.

"I was like, 'Wow, all these people are just somebody that's in class with you,' and you think this person's kinda annoying, you really like this person, you get along with this person, and everybody's just, like, embarrassed and insecure about what they're doing and saying."

Despite the critique, the Bad Guy singer called the evening "amazing".

"It's was just beautiful in there," she concluded.