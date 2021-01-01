Kelly Clarkson insists she will never marry again

Kelly Clarkson does not believe she will marry again.

After going through her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the 39-year-old talk show host told the Love Someone with Delilah podcast that she doesn't see herself walking down the aisle again.

"I do know I won't get married again, but I just mean you never know about love, it's one of those things where we're engineered - especially from where I'm from - to have to have that," she said. "I don't have that need."

Despite going through the challenging divorce process, the singer insisted that she has no regrets about her dating history.

"I regret nothing," the Since U Been Gone hitmaker stated. "I feel like that's what shapes you. It's what makes you a better person. It's what makes you recognise, 'OK, I missed those red flags. I missed that or I ignored that on purpose.'"

Joking that she wants to call her next album "Red Flag Collector," Clarkson said that divorce was not something someone can expect, but she is enjoying the added free time of being out of a relationship.

"I've already had people be like, 'Let me know when you're wanting to date.' It's like, you know what, I don't think you have to have someone with you all the time," she continued. "I really do enjoy my work, my kids, my creative self. Sometimes I got stifled in relationships. It's hard to be as creative as I can because sometimes I wear my heart on my sleeve."

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, the father of her two children, after almost seven years of marriage in June 2020 and it was finalised this August.