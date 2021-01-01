Laverne Cox and Annie Lennox lead tributes to author bell hooks

Laverne Cox and Annie Lennox have paid tribute to author bell hooks, who died on Wednesday at age 69.

The feminist theorist - who was born Gloria Jean Watkins and stylised her pen name in all lowercase - was notable for her works All About Love: New Visions, Ain't I A Woman?, plus almost 40 others. Her family announced her death via Twitter, revealing that she passed away at her home in Kentucky surrounded by relatives.

Cox, who notably sat down with the writer in 2014 to discuss gender and feminism, mourned her passing on Instagram.

"bell hooks has always been the truth. Now perhaps more than ever its (sic) paramount that we lean into her work," she wrote beneath a video of hooks speaking about white supremacy. "On this day of her passing let us celebrate the rich published legacy she leaves behind, 40 books, the legacy of transgressive pedagogy, looking at pop culture critically, creating the concept of the oppositional gaze in film theory and criticism, the intersectionality inherent in the phrase she coined 'imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy,' referenced in this video and so much more."

She added that the theorist's work "changed the way I see myself in the world" and thanked her for her "life and your work. I'm so grateful I got to know you, to talk with you on the phone, to share space with you. Thank you."

Eurythmics star Lennox also mourned the loss, calling hooks "a great powerhouse activist writer".

"I just heard the very sad news that the legendary bell hooks has passed away," she wrote beneath a photo of hooks. "The world has lost a great powerhouse activist writer, thinker and teacher. She actually coined the term 'Global Feminism'. The Circle (her non-governmental organisation) is truly inspired by her legacy and enlightened teaching. We will continue to honour her in our commitment to help bring it forwards. Deepest sympathy to her family."