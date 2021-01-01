Selena Gomez unveils mysterious back tattoo

Selena Gomez has a new back tattoo.

On Wednesday, celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang, real name Keith McCurdy, took to Instagram to share a moody black-and-white image featuring the Wolves hitmaker.

The snap depicted Selena gazing out of a window in a black outfit with her back exposed to reveal the fresh inking on her neck and upper back.

McCurdy didn’t divulge any details behind the mysterious design.

However, many of Selena’s fans speculated that it appeared to be a bleeding rose or dreamcatcher motif.

“We need a close-up!! i need to see the artwork in detail,” one follower begged, while another added: “Tell us more omg (oh my God). we need a closer look.”

Selena is no stranger to body art. The 29-year-old has the word “Rare” inked in italic script under her right ear, in honour of her 2020 album of the same name, a prayer hands design on her upper thigh, and the word “Sunshine” inked on her right foot.