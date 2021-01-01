Cher stuns 'beautiful couple' by offering to take date night photo

Cher has stunned a young couple by offering to take a photo of them on a date.



The superstar took to Twitter to post a photo of a man and woman wearing matching black outfits on Tuesday.



In the accompanying caption, Cher explained that she was moved to take a snap of the sweet pair, even though they didn't recognise her.



"When we were coming out of movie, I saw (a) beautiful Couple. He Was taking Her pic... She had flowers. I said ... can I take your Pic.... Had my mask on so they didn't Know Who I was. MAYBE Just a crazy woman... THAT ME (sic)," she wrote.



The post quickly began to go viral on social media, with a Houston-based beauty blogger named Syndie recognising herself in the photo.



"Omg! That's me, and it was my birthday! Wow! I can't believe it!" she exclaimed, while her date, Tehran, added: "Wow! So we really did meet CHER! This night will certainly be remembered forever."



In a separate post, Syndie explained that she didn't initially spot Cher because the Believe hitmaker was wearing a mask and it was dark inside.



She also admitted that Cher's sweet gesture forced herself and her realtor beau to confirm their relationship status to their friends.



"OMG! It really was @Cher wow took my photo last night. Well, so much for keeping my boo private, lol," she added. "Talk about a reveal! Well, here's the man, the myth, the legend and the mastermind behind the birthday I'll never forget."