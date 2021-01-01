Human remains found four decades ago identified as The O'Jays musician

Remains of a body found in 1982 have been identified as Frank “Frankie” Little Jr.



The former O'Jays musician - who joined the band in the mid-1960s as a guitarist and songwriter - worked on a number of hits including 'Do The Jerk' and 'Pretty Words'.



On Tuesday (14.15.21), the Twinsburg Police Department confirmed that human remains found in a bin bag behind a now-closed business back in 1982 belonged to the late musician.



They noted that the "genealogical research of the DNA Doe Project” helped identify the body after almost four decades, as the project supplied "the names of potential living relatives, who were able to provide Frank’s name" two months ago.



In their statement, police added: "“A close relative provided a DNA sample, which was analysed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab.



“His identity was then confirmed by Dr. Lisa Kohler of the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.”



His death has now been ruled as a homicide, although there are few details "about his disappearance and death".



Indeed, it was previously determined by forensic anthropologists that his remains had been around for two to four years before being found in 1982.



Speaking to WEWS, Twinsburg Detective Eric Hendershott commented: "It’s definitely nice that we can give some answers to the family and hopefully they have some sense of closure.



“He had a life, and ultimately he ended up here in Twinsburg, with his life taken by another.”



And The O'Jays have addressed the discovery and said they hope his "family and friends" find closure.



In a statement to CNN, they said: "Frankie was a guitarist and songwriter in the very early O’Jays.



"He came with us when we first ventured out of Cleveland and travelled to Los Angeles, but he also was in love with a woman in Cleveland that he missed so much that he soon returned back to Cleveland after a short amount of time.



"That was in the mid 1960s and we had not heard from him after then.



“Although this sounds like a tragic ending, we wish his family and friends closure to what appears to be a very sad story.”