The Rolling Stones named top-earning live act of 2021

The Rolling Stones have been named the highest-earning touring act of 2021.



The 'Satisfaction' hitmakers only played 12 dates of their rescheduled 'No Filter' tour, but still pulled in over £87 million from their stadium shows.



According to figures from PollStar in the US, the legendary group earned £87.2 million from live dates this year.



They were followed in second placed by Harry Styles, as the former One Direction singer brought in £65.5 million from 30 sold-out gigs on the 'Love On Tour' run.



As well as making £6.1 million from just three nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the 'Watermelon Sugar' star also sold more tickets than anyone in 2021 with 669,051 fans paying to see him perform.



In third place, the Hella Mega Tour - which featured Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer - made £50.8 million, with Eagles (£44.7 million) and Dead & Company (£37.9 million) rounding off the top five.



They were followed by Los Bukis (£37.5 million) in sixth place, with Guns N' Roses coming in just behind with £35.7 million.



The Dave Matthews Band (£34.7 million), Phis (£33.5 million) and the Jonas Brothers (£32.1 million) completed the top 10.



Last month, Sir Mick Jagger suggested the Stones could tour again next year if "everyone" is feeling up for it.



The band - also including Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - have been on the road completing their rescheduled 'No Filter' US tour dates, which mark their first run without late drummer Charlie Watts, who was replaced by Steve Jordan.



He said: "If things are good next year and everyone's feeling good about touring, I'm sure we'll do shows."



Guitarist Keith admitted he was apprehensive about playing without his right-hand-man, Charlie - who died aged 80 in August - but he and new recruit Steve soon found their groove.



He said of their new sticksman: "I was like, 'I can't pick this up without Charlie.' But once Steve and I got into it: 'Hey, this is the way it's supposed to be.'



"From a musical point of view, it's incredibly energetic and wonderfully inspiring."