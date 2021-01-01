Judge upholds charges against Tory Lanez over Megan Thee Stallion shooting

A judge upheld the assault charges against Tory Lanez on Tuesday for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last year.



The WAP hitmaker claims that the rapper, real name Daystar Peterson, shot her on the street as she walked away from their car after they got involved in a dispute while driving home from Kylie Jenner's party in July 2020.



During a preliminary hearing into the case on Tuesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Keith Borjon upheld the charges against the 29-year-old. Lanez is charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, along with an additional allegation that he "personally inflicted great bodily injury", according to Variety.



During the hearing, Los Angeles Police detective Ryan Stogner gave testimony based on his interviews with the Hot Girl Summer star. According to him, Megan claimed the rapper yelled, "Dance, b**ch!" before shooting her in the foot.



"(Megan) observed (Lanez) holding a firearm and then she observed him start to shoot," the detective claimed. "Megan immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence... She described her injuries as bleeding profusely.



"Megan stated the defendant apologised for doing it and offered her money and begged her to please not say anything and made a reference to the fact he was already on probation and he begged her not to say anything."



Since the incident, Lanez has maintained his innocence. He continued to do so after the hearing, writing on Twitter, "I need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media."



He is due back in court on 13 January.