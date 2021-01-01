Jax Jones asks for a new pair of socks on every rider as he reveals unusual request

Jax Jones asks for a fresh pair of socks "on every rider".



The 'Out Out' hitmaker has opened up on his main request from venues when he's touring the world, and he admitted "some people" find it "weird".



He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I ask for Nike black socks on every rider. It's like an unlimited supply of socks for me.



"Some people think it's weird, but I don't. If they are not there then I am upset, I need to send an email.



"I like keeping my sock drawer fresh. I pretty much wear brand new socks every day. It is one of the perks of my life."



Meanwhile, the 34-year-old DJ has reflected on his love 'Pokemon' fandom after teaming up with the franchise as his track 'Phases' - which he worked on with rising star Sinead Harnett - appears on the collection 'Pokemon 25: The Album' to celebrate its 25th anniversary.



He added: "I remember when I was younger I was so excited when I completed 'Pokemon Red' and I collected all the trading cards.



"I'm so happy to be able to relive it as an adult. It's super cool."



Earlier this year, Jax launched his own record label WUGD - which he will run with long-term manager Dan Stacey - in partnership with his own label, Universal's Polydor Records.



Revealing the news over summer, he said: "“Being an artist, I know the courage it takes to make it.



“I want to create an environment for artists to blossom, with access to everything I can offer – from the expertise of my team to a personal relationship with me, free from interference and bulls***, because I believe that’s what it takes to make the best music."



The label - which has a manifesto written by poet and activist Kai Isaiah Jamal - also comes with a bursary scheme and mentorship programme to help young creatives taking their first steps in the business.