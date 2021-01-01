Kelly Clarkson contemplating dating again

Kelly Clarkson is thinking about getting back into the dating game.

The Breakaway hitmaker filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020, with the split finalised last August.

But during a chat with Andy Cohen for an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, Kelly asked the TV host for his top tips on first dates.

"When I'm on dates with people, I always want to know what they think is funny and what shows they watch. It's a great way to figure out, to me, are we going to be able to hang together?" he commented, to which Kelly replied, "(That's a) clever way of picking the weeds. I'm not good at that. I'm always that person that's like, 'Oh, I don't know. Maybe they were having an off day.'"

Andy went on to note that he has learned to "cut and run" when a date isn't going well, with the mother-of-two confessing that she hasn't mastered that method as yet.

"We should hang out so that rubs off (on me)," she laughed.

And while Andy insisted a cocktail bar is a perfect place to get to know someone, Kelly revealed that she will be sticking to daytime dates for now.

"I don't know. I might be more of a coffee person. I don't know if I'm willing to invest in an evening with you yet," she stated, adding jokingly: "I'll be single forever."