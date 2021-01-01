Billie Eilish believes watching pornography at a young age 'destroyed' her brain

Billie Eilish is certain watching pornography at a young age "destroyed" her brain.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Monday, the singer was asked about her song Male Fantasy, which includes a reference to viewing explicit content.

In response, Billie revealed she started watching porn at age 11 but now finds it to be "a disgrace".

"As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11. I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn," she commented. "The first few times I, you know, had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that's what I was supposed to be attracted to. I'm so angry that porn is so loved, and I'm so angry at myself for thinking that it was O.K. The way that vaginas look in porn is f**king crazy. No vaginas look like that. Women's bodies don't look like that. We don't come like that."

Elsewhere in the chat, Billie opened up about what it is like to date as a celebrity.

"I'm not a serial dater I don't go to stuff and flirt with people. It's really hard to meet people when people are either terrified of you or think that you're out of their league," the 19-year-old stated. "Last year, I thought that I'd be single for the rest of my life. I genuinely couldn't even picture myself in a relationship of any sort...I got over that pretty fast."