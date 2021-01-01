Britney Spears casts doubt on possibility of future tours

Britney Spears has indicated she may never go on tour again.

On Monday, the pop star took to Instagram to share a lengthy post in which she tackled a range of topics, including her favourite hot chocolate, her ability to take out cash post-conservatorship, and her anger toward her 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer.

In addition, Spears reflected on her life as a touring musician.

“I know I’m not playing in huge arenas with my loud band anymore but I will be honest and say life on the road is hard,” the Stronger hitmaker wrote.

Spears landed her first headlining tour in 1999 with ...Baby One More Time, which led to two more treks in the following years.

Looking back, the superstar noted those first three years were "great" but she "hated" what followed.

“My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I’ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace I was going… I don’t think that I ever want to do it again!!! I hated it!!!” the 40-year-old concluded.