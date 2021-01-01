Taylor Swift and Alana Haim celebrate birthdays with joint party

Taylor Swift and Alana Haim recently threw a joint party to celebrate their birthdays.

The Shake It Off singer marked her 32nd birthday on Monday by sharing photos from the bash on social media. The snaps showed her and Haim star Alana, who turns 30 on Wednesday, hitting the dancefloor and hugging in front of two birthday cakes, which were both topped with childhood photos.

In the caption, Taylor referenced her 2013 single 22 and insisted that the party followed Covid-19 safety regulations.

"Don't say it, don't say it OKAY I'm saying it:* I'M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30. Don't worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much," she wrote, along with the feeling loved and birthday cake emojis.

It isn't clear where or when the party was held. The guest list included 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman, model Martha Hunt, Alana's sister and bandmate Este Haim, Booksmart actress Diana Silvers, singer Gracie Abrams, Alana's Licorice Pizza co-star Cooper Hoffman, and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink, who recently starred in Taylor's All Too Well short film.

The singer, who wore a gold sequinned dress, has been close friends with the Haim sisters since 2014. Last year, they teamed up for the song No Body, No Crime, taken from Taylor's 2020 album Evermore.

Alana has another reason to celebrate this week - she received Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations on Monday for her debut movie role in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza.