Rapper Aitch offers to pay Liam Gallagher £7m for album feature

Aitch has said he would offer Liam Gallagher £7 million to feature on his album.



The 'Rain' rapper took to Twitter to reveal the whopping price he'd pay to have the former Oasis frontman on his record.



He wrote: "I will pay £7 Million for you to be on my album @liamgallagher."



The 'Wonderwall' star has yet to respond to the offer on the micro-blogging site.



However, the comment saw the 22-year-old fellow Mancunian receive some hate from one follower who offered to pay him £6 to quit music.



Aitch - whose real name is Harrison Armstrong - quipped back: "I'll send you my bank details now."



The star has made no secret of his dream to collaborate with the 49-year-old Manchester legend.



He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I wanna do a song with Liam, man."



And he'd settle for just a clip of the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker delivering a one-liner.



When asked if his team has approached Liam, he said in the 2020 interview: "I don't think so. We will have to do something. Even if it's just a skit for my album, just him saying something, I just need something."



The BRIT Award-nominated artist has already appeared on hits with the likes of Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and AJ Tracey.



And he's also name-dropped Harry Styles and Rita Ora as other artists he's keen to record a song with.



Meanwhile, Aitch, who shot to fame after uploading clips to YouTube, previously revealed that he learned to rap by watching 2000 horror comedy blockbuster 'Scary Movie'.



He said: "There's a scene where the Scream character starts spitting bars about slicing people up and me and my boy just found it so funny.



"We would rewind that scene all the time and remix bars. We just kept doing that for hours, writing our own rhymes. 'Scary Movie' made me spit bars."