Kanye West makes surprise appearance with Future at Rolling Loud festival

Kanye West surprised fans with an appearance during Future's headline performance at Rolling Loud California on Sunday.



After being welcomed on stage, the 44-year-old rapper performed five songs, including Can't Tell Me Nothing, off his 2007 studio album Graduation. He also sang Hurricane and Praise God from his latest album, Donda, released earlier this year.



West remained on stage for the rest of Future's set, with the duo performing Future and Drake's song Way 2 Sexy and his track F**k Up Some Commas, during which West freestyled his closing verse.



The DJ teased the audience by playing West's hit Flashing Lights, but cut the track off, before closing out the set with Future's Drankin N Smokin, followed by a fireworks display.



The surprise festival appearance comes days after the rapper squashed his long-running feud with Drake in order for them to work together on a benefit concert in Los Angeles. The show, which took place on Thursday, advocated for the release of Larry Hoover, the co-founder of Gangster Disciples, who is currently serving six life sentences in federal prison.