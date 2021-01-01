Noel Gallagher approached for music all about himself

Noel Gallagher has revealed he was approached about a musical solely about himself.

The 54-year-old rocker has previously revealed it's likely a musical about his and his estranged arch-nemesis brother and former bandmate Liam Gallagher's iconic band Oasis will see the light of day, but he's now revealed he's been suggested one all about himself.

He told his friend Matt Morgan on YouTube: “The idea of a musical has been floated to me on more than one occasion.

“An Oasis musical and one about me. Somebody had an idea of like a Noel Gallagher one called 'Everybody Is On The Run' and then there was an idea for an Oasis one.”

The 'Some Might Say' hitmaker - who has daughter Anais, 21, with ex-wife Meg Matthews, and sons Donovan, 14, and Sonny, 11, with current spouse Sara MacDonald - then discussed his 10-year solo career with High Flying Birds, but admitted he is more proud of his youngest son.

He told his comedian pal: “My solo career is 10 years old, which is the same age as my son.

“I would have to say I am most proud of my son, as they both give me an extraordinary amount of joy. I have to say my son."

He joked: “I really mean my career, but I am going to have to say my son."

Noel continued: “I would not say I am proud of my career but I am proud of Sonny boy though.

“I am not proud of what I do as I expect it to be great and I move on to the next thing.

“I don’t stand there saying: ‘Isn’t this wonderful?’”

In 2019, the 'Slide Away' songwriter and guitarist revealed he had been approached by producers who want to put together a stage show based on his and Liam's rise to fame with Oasis and Noel even admitted he will go and see it when it finally gets made.

He said: "The musical! People have been on to me about that for the last 10 years. And funnily enough 'Live Forever' is always the title.

"I spoke to an English guy who works on Broadway who knows about these things and he was like saying, 'Your journey from rags to riches'. And I was like, 'Do you have to make it so Dickensian? I never wore any rags'. People do love that sh*t, I know. It's inevitable it will happen one day. I will go and see it once."

Oasis split in 2009 following backstage bust-up between the feuding siblings at their final concert in Paris.

Both Noel and Liam, 49, have gone on to have successful solo careers.

The former has released three albums with High Flying Birds between 2011 and 2017, and the latter is gearing up to release his third solo effort, 'C'mon You Know', next May.