John Legend keeps promise to get tattoo inspired by daughter's drawing

John Legend has kept his promise and had one of his daughter Luna's drawings tattooed on his arm.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, the All of Me hitmaker's wife Chrissy Teigen spoke about how she had one of their five-year-old's butterfly doodles inked on her arm and called out John for bailing on his plan to get a drawing of flowers permanently etched on his body.

However, John took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend to showcase his delicate new ink - a bouquet of flowers on his arm.

"New tattoo by @winterstone. Based on a sketch by Luna," he wrote, while celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter added in a separate post, "ART BY LUNA. A flower a day!!!"

In her chat with Ellen, Chrissy recalled how the idea for the new tattoos came about.

"Luna was drawing on us one night and then she was like, 'I love this. This is the best butterfly I've ever drawn.' And I was like, 'I agree.' And then she drew a beautiful floral bouquet on John's arm. He was like, 'I'll tattoo mine if you tattoo yours.' I was like, 'Well, I don't want to say it, but yours looks a lot better than mine,'" she laughed. "But we support the arts in our household, so...

"He didn't even end up getting it. He took a picture of it and was like, 'I'll take this to Winter Stone, the guy who does our single needle tattoos, and I'll go get it done.' I went and got mine done (but) he never went and got his done! But I love it, Luna! So much!"