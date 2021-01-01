NEWS Paul Weller heading for highest new entry as Adele’s 30 hold's firm Newsdesk Share with :





Adele is surging towards her fourth consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with 30.



With nearly double the chart sales of its closest competitor - Ed Sheeran’s Equals - in our midweek update, 30’s month-long stint at Number 1 will be the longest any album has spent consecutively atop the Official Albums Chart in the UK in 2021. The album with the most total weeks at Number 1 so far this year is Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, which has logged a total of five non-consecutive weeks at the top.



This week’s highest new entry on the chart could come courtesy of Paul Weller, with An Orchestrated Songbook. Currently tracking to debut at Number 3, it would be the veteran rock star’s 22nd UK Top 10 album. Earlier this year, Weller gained his sixth UK Number 1 album with Fat Pop.



Late rapper Juice Wrld could debut at Number 7 with posthumous album Fighting Demons, potentially his second UK Top 10 collection. Another Top 10 entry this week could come from Neil Young & Crazy Horse, whose album Barn is currently on course for a Number 9 debut.



Outside the Top 10, Doja Cat’s former Top 3 collection Planet Her could jump 13 places up to Number 15 following its physical release, while punk-rock icons Green Day are eyeing a new entry at Number 19 with their live BBC Sessions LP.



This week’s biggest climber could belong to Rag’N’Bone Man, whose second album Life By Misadventure could rise up 42 spots to Number 25, thanks to a limited-edition vinyl run following his appearance on Graham Norton last week.



Finally, English singer-songwriter and rapper King Krule could gain his third UK Top 40 album with You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down heading for a Number 29 debut.