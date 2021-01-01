Doja Cat drops out of tour after testing positive for Covid-19

Doja Cat has tested positive for Covid-19.



On Sunday, the 26-year-old revealed she had tested positive for the virus for the second time in two years.



Accordingly, Doja Cat has been forced to drop out of her spot on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour.



"I'm sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour," the Kiss Me More hitmaker wrote on Instagram, adding that her “spirits” were down due to cancelling her tour dates in Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Miami.



“I'm doing okay and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there. Much love xo,” she signed off.



Last week, the Grammy nominee announced that she would have to skip her tour dates in Boston and New York City due to a few members of her crew testing positive for the virus.



The singer previously tested positive in July 2020, telling CapitalXTRA at the time that she was doing fine but experienced a four-day symptom “freak out”.