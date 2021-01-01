Camila Cabello's songwriting for Cinderella helped her overcome mental health struggles

Camila Cabello has opened up about how her role in Cinderella helped her through a "hard time" with her mental health.

During The Hollywood Reporter's Songwriter Roundtable, the Grammy nominee revealed that she was struggling with her mental health while writing songs for the fairy tale remake, telling Kid Cudi, Anderson .Paak, and The Sparks Brothers that she used her journey to write Million to One for the soundtrack.

"It was just a period of a lot of anxiety and sadness for me, and that song had me feeling like, 'I can overcome this. I know that I can make my life better,'" the 24-year-old recalled. "I feel like I channelled my personal journey into the one of the character. The character was super confident-everybody was telling her no, but she knew."

Cabello previously opened up about the anxiety she felt while filming the adaption of the classic fairy tale for Amazon Prime Video, revealing during an Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk programme that she often broke down in tears.

"Before the pandemic, I felt really burnt out. I had been working pretty nonstop since I was 15... I was just exhausted in every way and at that point, I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg," the actress shared. "I kept going, but it was extremely hard. And I wish that I would've just been like, 'Let me just stop for a second and get a nice cast for my broken leg and get some physical therapy.' But I didn't. COVID stepped in and kind of did it for me."