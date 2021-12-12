Foo Fighters scrap Grand Prix gig due to medical issue

Foo Fighters had to scrap their Abu Dhabi Grand Prix gig, due to "unforeseen medical circumstances".

According to reports, Dave Grohl and co had to abandon their planned performance at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday (12.12.21), after an unnamed member of the heavy rock group was allegedly "rushed to hospital from an airport in Chicago", where they stopped on their way to the United Arab Emirates.

The 'Learn to Fly' rockers were due to play after Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen dethroned Mercedes’ Sir Lewis Hamilton to claim the Drivers’ Championship.

A statement read: “The band apologises for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events."

At the time of writing, the Grammy-winning band are yet to comment on the cancellation and the health of the undisclosed band member.

The weekend saw Martin Garrix and DJ Snake perform at the racetrack.

Foo Fighters pulling out of the F1 gig comes after they axed their 2022 Minneapolis show, due to the venue's "refusal to agree" to their "COVID-19 safety measures".

The 'Everlong' stars were due to play the Huntington Bank Stadium on August 3, which was set to be part of their US run, but they ditched the gig and are looking to find a "suitable replacement" for the venue.

In a statement issued to their Twitter page, they wrote: “Due to Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s COVID safety measures, Foo Fighters are unable to perform at that venue.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show. (sic)"

The outdoor stadium is situated on the campus of the University of Minnesota, and a spokesperson for the stadium told The Star Tribune that they “declined to change its existing protocols for large events, which have been effective.

“We continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask when in large crowds, and take appropriate steps to protect public and personal health."

Foo Fighters have asked for gig-goers to show proof of full vaccination or a negative coronavirus test at their gigs amid the pandemic, and the safety measures led to a protest by anti-vaxxers.