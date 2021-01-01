Foo Fighters cancel performance over 'unforeseen medical circumstances'

The Foo Fighters cancelled a performance due to "unforeseen medical circumstances" over the weekend.



The rock band was set to appear on the final night of the Yasalam After-Race Concert series in Abu Dhabi, but the event organisers announced on Sunday that the group had to cancel last minute as they were unable to fly.



The statement did not elaborate further, but Emirati newspaper The National quoted promoter John Lickrish as claiming the cancellation was due to medical circumstances.



"It was the band's management telling me that once the plane landed a member of the band had to be rushed to a hospital in Chicago," Lickrish said. "My immediate reaction was to see if the person and the band were O.K. Then the situation really hit me because the advance team from the Foo Fighters were already here in Abu Dhabi. The show was being set up, even the band's gear had arrived."



Representatives for the Foo Fighters have not yet commented on the news.