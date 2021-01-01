Olly Alexander teases top-secret collaboration with dance star

Olly Alexander has revealed he has a top-secret dance collaboration coming up.

The Years & Years star has let slip that fans can expect some more new music from the 'Starstruck' group - which he is now the sole member of - and this time he has teamed up with someone from the "dance music world".

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard at the weekend, Olly teased: "I might have a sneaky collaboration lined up. I can't tell you, but it's in the sort of dance music world.

"I am excited about that as it's a song I really love."

The 31-year-old singer-and-actor has long dreamed of duetting with his idol Rihanna, and he has an ambitious list of other global megastars he'd jump at the chance to work with.

Asked who his dream collaborator would be, he said: "I would love to collab with Lil Nas X, of course, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa. Kate Bush, if she is up for doing something."

The 'Desire' hitmaker also revealed that he always has to hug his fellow performers before going on stage as a good luck charm.

He said: "My only pre-show tradition that I have to do is hug everyone that is going on stage before we go on stage because, otherwise, it's like bad luck or something."

Meanwhile, the 'It's A Sin' star revealed he is open to future acting roles, though it will be hard to beat the hit Channel 4 drama about the 1980s AIDS crisis, in which he starred as Ritchie Tozer.

He said: "I don't have any plans yet.

"'It's A Sin' was one of the most incredible experiences of my life. I would love to do some more acting, but I feel like it's gonna be so hard to beat 'It's A Sin'.

"I don't know. We will have to wait and see. I don't have any plans yet."

Asked what part he'd like to play the most, he replied: "My dream role would be a sexy gay witch. Have you ever seen 'Xenia: Warrior Princess'?

"Maybe that vibe - but gay - and I could have magic powers, like beat people up in like an 'I'm saving the world' type way and become a hero, something like that."

Olly was speaking before taking to the stage at the annual festive extravaganza at The O2 in London.