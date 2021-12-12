JLS reveal whether they are up for collaborating with Joel Corry

JLS have hinted at a collaboration with Joel Corry.

The reunited boy band - comprising Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes, Oritse Williams and JB Gill - recently released their first album since 2012's 'Evolution', 'JLS 2.0'.

And after bumping into the 'Head & Heart' hitmaker at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard at The O2 in London on Sunday night (12.12.21), the 'Beat Again' hitmakers revealed whether they could work together.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz on the red carpet, Oritse said: "Literally, we just saw Joel and Joel said, 'Do you know what, love the album, '2.0', and we were just talking, you know, maybe that's a collaboration we should do along the way, who knows.

"We will see. The great thing about being at The Jingle Bell Ball is that you bump into all your fellow artists and this is where great things happen, so who knows."

JLS recently embarked on their 'Beat Again Tour', and they had admitted they were eager to party hard on the road.

JB said recently: "Have you seen Marvin’s tour measures that he pours? He’ll pour us all doubles and there will be barely any Coke with them."

But Marvin confessed that they went back to their hotel room and played poker and 'FIFA', due to COVID-19 measures and the need to stay in their bubble.

He said at the ball: "We weren't allowed to do anything other than be on stage. So when the shows were finished we would go back to the hotel and play poker or a bit of 'FIFA' and chill, really."