Billie Eilish jokes about baggy clothes during Saturday Night Live gig

Billie Eilish joked about her baggy clothes during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut over the weekend.

The Happier Than Ever hitmaker, who served as host and musical guest on the show, stepped out for her monologue wearing an oversized white lace dress with red embroidery from Simone Rocha that made her look like she got "married in an anime".

Regarding her festive look, Billie acknowledged it was a rather bold choice.

"If you don't know me for my music, you may know me for my hair or my clothes," the 19-year-old said, before joking: "That is why I decided to dress as Mrs Claus going to the club."

Billie then went on to open up about her signature style, which usually consists of loose-fitting tops, jackets, and trousers.

"It wasn't just for comfort or for style. This is hard to say for me, but the real reason I started wearing oversized clothes back then is because I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R-rated movie," she smiled.