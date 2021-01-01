Ricky Martin and Mario Lopez pay tribute to music icon Vicente Fernández

Ricky Martin and Mario Lopez have led tributes to late music legend Vicente Fernández.

A representative for the Mexican entertainer, known as the King of Ranchera Music, announced on Sunday that the star had died at the age of 81.

"It was an honour and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience," the spokesperson added. "Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing."

Following the sad news, Martin took to social media to remember the Grammy Award winner.

"My heart is broken. Don Chente was an angel to me his entire life. He loved me and I loved him," he wrote. "Whenever I went to Guadalajara, he'd come to my concerts. The only thing that makes my soul feel better in this moment is that every time that we saw each other, I told him how important he was to me. All my love and strength to his family and everyone suffering this great loss."

In addition, Lopez honoured the Volver Volver hitmaker with his own tribute.

"Vicente Fernandez was not just a singer. He was the voice of a culture who filled the households of many of us who grew up listening to his songs," the TV personality shared. "His music is the soundtrack to a ton of memories. Today all of Mexico and the world mourn one of the best ever. Damn, I'm sad..."

Elsewhere, Cristela Alonzo posted, "This one hurts A LOT, and Pitbull commented, "The legend of all legends. You will be missed but never forgotten."

Maluma described Fernández as "the king", while Gloria Estefan honoured the singer's life and legacy.

"Sharing my condolences with his family and with everyone who loved and respected him. I am one of his biggest fans and will continue loving him, respecting him. And admiring the great person he was and the footprints he leaves in history," she added.