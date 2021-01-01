NEWS MNEK: 'I'm happy to be here and celebrating Christmas' Newsdesk Share with :





Proud Radio with MNEK returns with a special Christmas episode this Sunday at 2pm GMT on Apple Music Hits. The British singer, songwriter and producer discusses the Christmas gift that set him on the path to career in music, muses on plans to write a Christmas EP, and plays classic festive tracks from Destiny's Child, Mariah Carey, TLC and Stevie Wonder.



MNEK Tells Apple Music About The Christmas Gift That Introduced Him To Making Music...

I wanted to come here and talk about one of my favourite presents I've ever received. And it's actually from my dad and I was five years old. It was Christmas. And at the time I wasn't really the most out there child or vocal child. But it was obvious at that time that I loved music, I would always be by the TV, watching music videos and obsessing over it. So my parents saw that I loved it. And so my dad asked me one day, what do you want for Christmas? And I just said, something to do with music, whatever is possible to get. And so on Christmas Eve, he went over to PC World and he found this software called Dance EJ. And it was basically this software where you could compile loops and put pieces of music together. And he had no idea what it was. I had no idea what it was at the time until I opened it. And that was my introduction into making music. That was my first visualisation of sequencing of a song and how to arrange a song. And now we're here doing it for a living. So I credit my dad for that massively. And it absolutely influenced me now and lets me do things like this. And, I'm happy to be here and celebrating Christmas, the Yuletide with you guys.



MNEK Tells Apple Music About Plans For A Christmas EP...

What do I think makes a great Christmas song? I feel like a good Christmas song abandons all tradition, abandons all pop tropes, you are just going in and really investing yourself in the splendor. And I've written a Christmas song and it's out there, but I feel like I would like to make new Christmas music one day, and maybe an EP. Ooh, maybe I could do an EP like Babyface and L.A Reid. Ooh, things that make you go hmm, this is something for next Christmas, but anyway.



