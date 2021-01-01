NEWS Madonna slams 50 Cent for 'fake apology' Newsdesk Share with :





The 46-year-old star poked fun at Madonna's risqué Instagram pictures which showed her posing under a bed in lingerie before issuing an apology, which the 'Material Girl' singer has branded as "bulls**t* and invalid.



She wrote: "Delayed Clap back for 50 cent And his fake apology. Ive been busy, better late then never!!! Had. some things I needed to say. @50cent.You were trying to shame me. You were trying to humiliate me. Your apology is fake, it’s bullshit and it’s not valid. (sic)."



Madonna's "delayed clap back" comes after 50 Cent reached out to her in a since-deleted tweet in which he said he "did not intend to hurt her feelings" after comparing the under-the-bed picture to the image of the Wicked Witch lying dead under the house in the classic movie 'The Wizard of Oz'.



In a video, she explained: "An apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologising for. What you should be apologising for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behaviour and remarks. You didn’t hurt my feelings, because I didn’t take it personally. I could never take it personally because you’re not coming from an enlightened place."



Ultimately, though, Madge went on to claim that she has "forgiven" the 'Candy Shop' rapper for his words and wished him "all the best."



She concluded: "Finally, I just want to say, I forgive you. I hope that one day, you wake up and see a different point of view. I wish you all the best."