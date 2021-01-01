NEWS World-famous cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason explores his hero Edward Elgar’s hometown for Countryfile Newsdesk Share with :





In a special episode of Countryfile this weekend, British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason performs a special recital for viewers as he visits the Malvern Hills to see for the first time the place which his hero, Sir Edward Elgar, called his hometown and was hugely inspired by.



Set in the Malvern Hills, the episode sees Matt Baker and Anita Rani explore the landscape said to have inspired great writers such as JR Tolkien, CS Lewis and composer Edward Elgar. Matt is on the musical trail of Elgar and meets BBC Young Musician and twice Classical Brit Award winner, Sheku Kanneh-Mason.



As well as taking a walk in the Malvern Hills to see where his idol’s work was so heavily influenced, Sheku also visited Sir Edward Elgar’s final resting place, St Wulstan’s Church at the foot of the Malvern Hills, where he performed two of the composer’s most famous work.



Sheku plays two pieces for Countryfile, an excerpt from his favourite piece, Cello Concerto, and the classic, Nimrod.



Sheku Kanneh-Mason said: “This was my first time exploring the Malvern Hills and it felt very special to be in the place Edward Elgar was inspired by as he has been a huge inspiration for me. I’ve always thought his voice is so unique and when it comes to playing his music, it’s so different to playing anything else. Even as a young boy, Elgar was always my favourite so coming to a place like the Malvern Hills, which is so full of history, adds another layer to the music.”



Jane Lomas, Series Editor of Countryfile said: “This is such a special episode. To see someone as young and talented as Sheku play so beautifully in the place where Elgar was buried is something that will stay with us for a long time. We were moved to tears and we can’t wait to share this with Countryfile viewers.”



The full episode airs on BBC One at 6.20pm this Sunday 12th December.