Halsey always wants to reinvent her genre

Halsey doesn't want to be boxed into just one genre.



The singer, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, is best known for pop singles Without Me, Graveyard and Closer, but she isn't interested in sticking to the pop genre and wants to continue taking risks and pushing boundaries with their music.



"I've always been driven to reinvent myself and reinvent my genre," they told NME magazine. "I had a record on the Post Malone album, I had the Bring Me The Horizon collaboration that was this nu-metal record, and then I was performing (her single) You Should Be Sad at the Country Music Awards in the U.S. It was funny because it was around the album Manic, and I had this manic moment where I was like, 'I can do anything!' It was super liberating."



Halsey followed up her 2020 album Manic with If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which was released in August. The album moves away from the commercial pop sound of Manic and was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of the Nine Inch Nails.



"After Manic, I had a handful of radio hits and I think people probably would have expected me to - and I would have expected myself actually - to go in that direction and continue wanting to make music that is performing commercially in that same way," the star explained. "If I want to sustain myself and give myself longevity, I need to continue to make things that I love and make things that challenge me as a creative. That's how this album came into fruition."



The release was recently nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.