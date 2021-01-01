NEWS Ed Sheeran: 'I’m a massive fan of No Diggity by Blackstreet' Newsdesk Share with :





Big Narstie is joined by long-time friend and global superstar Ed Sheeran for an extra special episode of his music show for BBC Sounds and 1Xtra, Narstie Night Out. Ed and Narstie select their ultimate party anthems, guilty pleasures, the songs they wish they had written and more, as they go back to back in this hour long set of wall to wall bangers.



ED ON THE TRACK THAT REMINDS HIM WHEN HE FIRST MET NARSTIE



ES: This songs reminds me of when I first properly met Narstie back in 2012. And it was because this had just dropped, it was pretty much the sound of the UK… This is Labyrinth with Earthquake featuring Tinie Tempah. I chose it because that summer Big Narstie just basically came to live at my house for a bit and we’ve ben best mates ever since.



BIG NARSTIE AND ED SHEERAN REVEAL THEIR GUILTY PLEASURES



ES: You’ll either agree with me or not with this one. But I love it because you know it’s going to be a good night when it drops… Freak Me by Another Level, I don’t know if it’s a guilty pleasure or not by I love it and it always gets me going on a night out.



BN: You’re too freaky you know Ed. Control yourself. I’m going to give you something out of my weird box… (sings A Thousand Miles by Vanessa Carlton)



BIG NARSTIE SHARES HIS TOP TIP FOR A NARSTIE NIGHT OUT



ES: What’s your top tip for a Narstie night out? Keep it PG by the way, we’re on the radio



BN: What do you mean keep it PG?? You know I’m kind of PG. Tips. All I’m saying, man just need two magnums…



ED AND NARSTIE REVEAL THE SONGS THEY WISH THEY HAD WRITTEN



ES: If I had to select one classic banger that I wish I’d made, I’m a massive fan of No Diggity by Blackstreet. I don’t know if I could technically pull it off, but I do cover it at shows every now and then and I absolutely love it.



BN: You want to talk about songs you wish you’d made? I wish I was a ginger sex addict (sings Fairground by Simply Red).