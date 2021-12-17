Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John team up with LadBaby for charity Christmas single

Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John have teamed up with LadBaby for charity Christmas single.

The music legends have collaborated with the YouTuber on comedy song 'Sausage Rolls Everyone', and all of the profits will be donated to food bank charity The Trussell Trust.

In a statement, 'Shivers' hitmaker Ed said: "I’m proud to be supporting and featuring on LadBaby’s very fun rework of Merry Christmas. All profits will be donated to The Trussell Trust which is a very wonderful and important charity, so make sure you stream it, buy it and play it on repeat."

LadBaby - whose real name is Mark Hoyle - has been filming satirical videos with his wife Roxanne since 2016 and vowed that his fourth attempt at bagging the festive top spot would only be done as an opportunity to raise money for the Trust.

In a joint statement, they said: "We always said we’d only go for a fourth number one if we could make it bigger and raise even more money for the Trussell Trust. We approached Ed and Elton with an idea to do something that had never been done: to combine the music world with the social media world and join forces to make a difference to the people in the UK that need it most! Ed and Elton are pop royalty and they’ve both had huge success at Christmas, so we’re honoured and excited to be coming together to help families this Christmas and bring back some true Christmas spirit with the power of sausage rolls!"

Last year, LadBaby became the third act in UK chart history - after The Beatles and the Spice Girls - to score three consecutive Christmas number one singles, namely 'Don't Stop Me Eatin’' a parody of Journey hit 'Don't Stop Believin' followed by 2018's ‘We Built This City’ ; and ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’ in 2019.

The track - which will be released on 17.12.2021 - is an upbeat and cheeky Sausage Roll take of Ed and Elton’s festive track ‘Merry Christmas’.