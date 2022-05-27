NEWS ABBA's Voyage achieves platinum within a month of release Newsdesk Share with :





ABBA, one of the most successful international pop groups of all time, have achieved Platinum status with their first album in 40 years, Voyage, which was released last month.



The album - which debuted at Number 1 on album charts in 18 countries including the UK, broke multiple sales and chart records worldwide, achieving international sales in excess of 1 million copies in its first week and receiving more than 275 million combined streams to date. The album became the UK’s fastest-selling vinyl of the century, and as well as being the biggest international debut of the year, it also achieved 200,000+ UK sales in its first week - only one of four artists in the last ten years to do so.



Speaking on the early success of Voyage, the band said: “We are so happy that our fans seem to have enjoyed our new album as much as we enjoyed making it! We are absolutely over the moon to have an album at the top of the charts again”.



Details of ABBA’s first new album in four decades were first revealed in early September, as part of a triumphant comeback following years of speculation and anticipation. Band members Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson attended a launch event in London which was broadcast globally via a live stream to over 1.6 million viewers, in which two new songs - ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ were premiered, along with details of the new album and ABBA Voyage, the revolutionary new concert which will see ABBA perform as digital avatars in their very own ABBA Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park from next May.

The new songs swiftly climbed high into the charts, with ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ peaking at No. 9 in the UK Singles Chart. The official music video for ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ currently has nearly 30 million views on the ABBA YouTube channel.



Last week ABBA released their first ever Christmas single ‘Little Things’, which is available now on CD single.



The ABBA Voyage concert opens 27th May 2022 at the ABBA Arena, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London. Tickets are on sale now from abbavoyage.com