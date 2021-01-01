NEWS Ladbaby announce 4th Christmas No.1 attempt supported by Ed Sheeran & Elton John Newsdesk Share with :





LadBaby will attempt to make chart history for charity as they bid for their 4th Christmas no.1 with new single ‘Sausage Rolls for Everyone’. The track, released on 17th December, features Ed Sheeran & Elton John and is an upbeat and cheeky Sausage Roll take of Ed and Elton’s festive track ‘Merry Christmas’.



100% of profits from the song will go to food bank charity the Trussell Trust to support their campaign to end food hunger in the UK. The Trussell Trust provides emergency food parcels to people living in crisis and is expected to hand out more than 7.000 emergency food parcels a day this December.



The Hoyles are keen to use their social media platform of over 12 million followers for good. Mark & Roxanne announced that they were going for their historical fourth no.1 this morning on Facebook alongside Ed and Elton.Last Christmas, Ed had reached out to Ladbaby on Instagram offering support and between them a plan was hatched for this momentous Christmas number one attempt.



Mark and Roxanne said, "We always said we’d only go for a fourth number one if we could make it bigger and raise even more money for the Trussell Trust. We approached Ed and Elton with an idea to do something that had never been done: to combine the music world with the social media world and join forces to make a difference to the people in the UK that need it most! Ed and Elton are pop royalty and they’ve both had huge success at Christmas, so we’re honoured and excited to be coming together to help families this Christmas and bring back some true Christmas spirit with the power of sausage rolls!



No-one should go to bed hungry but today, far too many do. Can you imagine being forced into impossible decisions like heating your home or feeding your children? Help us make history! We HAVE to do whatever it takes to build a future where all of us can afford to go to sleep with a full stomach.”



Ed Sheeran said, “I’m proud to be supporting and featuring on LadBaby’s very fun rework of Merry Christmas. All profits will be donated to The Trussell Trust which is a very wonderful and important charity, so make sure you stream it, buy it and play it on repeat x”



Now, more than ever, the Trussell Trust needs vital funds for people struggling to afford the essentials. Figures released by the charity just a few weeks ago revealed that food banks in its network across the UK provided over three emergency food parcels a minute over the past six months as families struggled to afford to feed themselves.



Data from the Trussell Trust, showed food banks in its network distributed 935,749 emergency food parcels in the six months to the end of September. That’s more than 5,000 packages a day - and food banks are braced for need to increase to 7,000-a-day this month as temperatures plummet and families face an impossible decision between“eating or heating” in the run-up to Christmas.



Emma Revie, Chief Executive Officer at the Trussell Trust said:



“Everyone in the UK should be able to afford the essentials – to buy their own food and heat their homes. Yet food banks in our network continue to see more and people being pushed deeper into poverty as they face giving out 7,000 food parcels a day this December.



“This is not right. But we know if we come together to push for change, we can ensure that nobody needs to turn to charity to feed their family. That’s why we are so grateful to LadBaby for their incredible support for a fourth year running – not only does it mean we can support food banks to provide vital emergency support, but it helps us work in the longer term towards a future where no one needs a food bank. Thank you.”



The LadBaby family has been on a roll unleashing the power of sausage rolls to do good with their hilarious sausage roll songs, giving all proceeds to the Trussell Trust. Last year they became the third act in UK chart history, after The Beatles and the Spice Girls, to score three straight Christmas number one singles. Don't Stop Me Eatin' ' a pastry take on Journey's Don't Stop Believin' followed by 2018's ‘We Built This City’ ; and 2019's ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’.