Beach House: 'My love drips in red, out of my mind at the edge of the sky'

Beach House joined Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1 to discuss the release of the second of four chapters from their forthcoming album, "Once Twice Melody". During their chat with Matt, they explain how the freedom of having their own studio was integral to the making of the album, and reveal that previous releases like "7" feel "so much smaller" in comparison. They also discuss the message behind their new track, 'New Romance', and reveal the ways in which Prince inspired the making of the record.



Beach House Tell Apple Music That They Have Grown More Independent As Their Careers Have Developed…

Alex Scally: We had a long career already, and we have quickly grown more and more independent of the various fetters that control you when you're young. And one of those is reliance on other people, and this record we made entirely on our own, and that was so wonderful to not have any voices chirping, and people trying to tell you there's something wrong with your ideas. So, yeah. With each record, we grow a little bit more confident and powerful and aware of ourselves, and just watch out. Maybe the next record's going to be 50 tracks.



Beach House Tell Apple Music About The ‘Freeing’ Experience Of Having Their Own Studio…



Victoria Legrand: It is 100% freeing. We can do it however we want to do it, when we want to do it. There's a lawlessness to it that I think is really invigorating. There were times in the past where we'd be very impatient. We'd want to get something recorded, but we'd have to wait. Or for whatever reason, there's somebody in the room that has a strong opinion that some song shouldn't be included, whatever, blah, blah, blah. But with this one, we just really just wanted to do whatever we wanted to do, and we really got to do it. And then, we also paid for it too. You pay for the price, for the moments you feel free, you're also... It's like a deal with the devil. You're doing it all yourself, and we have always believed in finishing what we start. This record is an example of that. We really, really pursued so many ideas to their furthest points. It makes albums like “7”, or any, just seem so much smaller, for us. “7” is a totally different record, Sonic Boom working with us, that was totally that moment. But we had a lot of moments making this record that just felt like we would never have gotten to these creative places if there had been other people around. So, whatever that means.



Beach House Tell Apple Music About Their New Song ‘New Romance’…



Victoria Legrand: Every song manifests over a different period of time. Sometimes things come together quickly, sometimes you're just in the music, instrumental side of things for a while. And that song, ‘New Romance’, existed, just the music, for quite a long time. It really had this intensity to it. It was like a pop song, but it was more psychotic, a little bit scary. There was a feeling of... It felt like a movie, a movie scene of somebody waiting to be picked up, and they're going to go into the night, and there's pain and there's change and they're on the edge of insanity. And then, all of the imagery is pretty wild. My love drips in red, out of my mind at the edge of the sky. I really wanted to write something that felt so visual and large. So, the song actually is pretty wild, like new romance, which is, in theory, it's such an exciting feeling. It's also terrifying, because you don't know what's going to happen.



Beach House Tell Apple Music About Being Inspired By Prince…



Victoria Legrand: ‘Pop Life’, it is ... Prince's perfect velvet touch. It's the cosmos on the dance floor. I mean, it's just so incredible when an artist can do that, and they just take the stars from the sky and they put them on the dance floor.



Alex Scally: Prince is so inspiring, especially around that era because he's giving you such amazing songs, but also such great production. Every single sound is charged up. I think we, even though we don't sound anything like Prince, are so inspired by that thing where every single sound you're hearing is a concentrated nugget of juice, of creativity and spirit.