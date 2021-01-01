Holly Humberstone wins BRITs Rising Star Award

Holly Humberstone has won the BRITs Rising Star Award.



The 21-year-old musician has been announced as the winner of the prestigious accolade by Clara Amfo on her BBC Radio 1 show, and Holly - who was nominated alongside Bree Runway and Lola Young - is thrilled to have been handed the gong.



She said: "I remember watching the BRITs with my parents each year and being totally awe struck by the artists coming together in what felt like another universe.



"Now to be named the BRITs Rising Star and nominated alongside two other incredible women, with the songs that started within those four walls at home is so mad. It just doesn’t feel real."



Holly released her second EP, 'The Walls Are Way Too Thin', in November, and she admits that the last 12 months have been a "wild ride".



Reflecting on her experiences in 2021, Holly said: "This year has been a wild ride and a year of firsts, and I am so grateful and thankful for everyone who has helped make this happen!"



Previous winners of the sought-after award include the likes of Adele, Ellie Goulding, Jessie J, Sam Smith, James Bay and Jorja Smith.



Holly has also been confirmed as the first performer at the BRITs, which is being staged at The O2 in London on February 8.



Meanwhile, Holly previously admitted that it was "so, so weird" to have been shortlisted for the gong.



She said: "To be shortlisted for BRITs Rising Star is so, so weird but really, really cool.



"Making music and performing music has always been my whole life.



"Writing is so important to me and just to get my music recognised by The BRITs is just out of this world and really encouraging and so affirming."