NEWS Coldplay: 'Without Jo [Whiley] there really would be no Coldplay so you can either thank her or blame her Newsdesk Share with :





This week, Coldplay performed at the BBC Radio Theatre for Radio 2 In Concert, live on Jo Whiley’s show.



During the concert, Chris Martin talked to the crowd.



Someone from the crowd asked if they could have Chris Martin’s boots. Chris laughed and replied:

‘Well, let’s discuss that afterwards ok. These shoes are made from over 70 old pairs of shoes, all stitched together, for real.’



Before performing an acoustic version of Yellow, Chris said:

‘I’m going to dedicate this to Jo Whiley, because for good or for bad, without Jo there really would be no Coldplay so you can either thank her or blame her, but she’s been looking after us now since we were about 9 [laughs]. We were just a baby band then. She took us under her wing and a lot of other people did too – don’t get me wrong – but Jo has been with us the whole time and it just makes us so happy when we get to do things with her all these years later, when she’s still only 31 and we somehow have become old men! This is I think the first song we ever played on her show.’



And for an encore, before performing Christmas Lights, Chris said:

‘We have a song that we play only once or twice a year.... this is now an old Christmas song, the reason we know it’s old is because we’ve forgotten how to play it [laughs]. Once a year we gather as we are accustomed and we look at Will and say ‘Will, how does Christmas Lights go?’ and when do we come in for the end bit? Because it’s what we learnt from a song called Back For Good by Take That... that bit where it goes ‘whaaaaatever...’ that’s called a rallentando and so we copied Take That for the 50th time and did a rallentando and it screws us up every Christmas so we might have to do this twice!’



BBC Radio 2 In Concert with Coldplay - now available to watch on BBC iPlayer and listen on BBC Sounds