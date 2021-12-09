Professor Green surprises Londoners with Christmas carols

Professor Green surprised commuters with a festive performance on Thursday (09.12.21).

The ‘Read All About It’ hitmaker joined forces with a Just Eat choir to perform a medley of Christmas carols in front of the Charing Cross Kindness Tree in London in order to raise funds for Just Eat’s Christmas Meal Appeal.

As well as singing with the carollers – which included people who have directly experienced food poverty – Green used the mic to encourage donations to help feed the homeless, vulnerable and lonely this Christmas, and he was proud to take part.

He said: ‘’There's nothing better to get you in the Christmas spirit than belting out the festive tunes with a choir by your side.

“While I enjoyed spreading a bit of festive joy, it’s important to remember that, for many, Christmas continues to be a time of hunger and loneliness. We all want to do our bit to help those less fortunate but it can be difficult to know exactly how to help. The Just Eat Christmas Meal Appeal is so simple. Every pound raised will make a real difference."

The 38-year-old star also reflected on how many people are more excited for Christmas this year after the coronavirus lockdowns of 2020.

He noted: “After the disappointment of last Christmas, coming together with loved ones this year will be even more special.

“But for many in the UK this winter will be a time of hunger and loneliness, but you can help those less fortunate."

Just Eat are encouraging members of the public to donate £3, £5 or £10 when they order a takeaway on the food delivery platform. The firm will then match their donation pound for pound, doubling their contribution and the initiative hopes to provide at least 200,000 meals to feed those in need.

All funds raised will be donated to charities Social Bite and FoodCycle.

Andrew Kenny, UK MD for Just Eat commented: "Our mission is to make a positive contribution to our local communities and, working with FoodCycle and Social Bite, help the families and individuals most in need this winter. We’re proud that our Christmas Meal Appeal is attracting so much support. The funds will go a long way to help the thousands of people experiencing unimaginable hardship.”

The Tree of Kindness at Charing Cross station is a place where people can leave a present for those in need and on 14 December, Just Eat couriers will help deliver the gifts and essential items to shelters across London.

Other famous faces backing Just Eat’s Christmas Meal Appeal include Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Chris Hoy, Rob Brydon and Jamelia.