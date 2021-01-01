Britney Spears granted power to sign own estate documents for first time in 13 years

Britney Spears has been granted the power to sign documents relating to her estate for the first time in 13 years.



Judge Brenda Penny terminated the 40-year-old pop star's conservatorship last month, putting her in charge of her personal and financial affairs for the first time since 2008.



Her lawyer Mathew Rosengart appeared at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse on Wednesday and argued that "Ms. Spears, as an independent woman, not under conservatorship," should be able to execute documents herself, and Judge Penny agreed.



Rosengart explained to reporters outside the courthouse that the ruling means "(Britney) has the power to do whatever she wants to do," according to Variety.



When the conservatorship was dropped, Judge Penny kept on accountant John Zabel, giving him powers relating to Britney's estate. On Wednesday, it was ruled that Zabel will continue having these administrative powers until the next hearing on 19 January.



According to the publication, Britney's father Jamie Spears, who was suspended as her conservator in September, appeared at the hearing remotely while his lawyer appeared in person. The lawyer, Alex Weingarten, asked for Jamie to have the right to access the estate plan but Zabel's attorney objected, arguing, "In a normal situation, a normal person would never have to show their estate plan."



Rosengart is currently investigating Jamie's alleged conduct during his time as Britney's conservator from 2008 to this September. He claimed outside the courthouse that the star's father has failed to cooperate with requests for specific documents that he believes will "shed light in regard to his abuses and the alleged conduct" and failed to show up for a deposition.



"We served papers for his deposition. He did not appear for his deposition the first time; he did not appear for his deposition a second time, so he has not yet been deposed," the lawyer told Variety. "But he will be deposed in this case. I look forward to taking his deposition."