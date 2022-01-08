Simon Le Bon and Ricky Gervais to feature at birthday celebration for late David Bowie

Simon Le Bon and Ricky Gervais are to headline a celebration marking the late David Bowie's 75th birthday.

To be held on 8 January 2022, A Bowie Celebration will also include appearances from Def Leppard, Living Colour, Rob Thomas, Gary Oldman, Walk the Moon, and Jake Wesley Rogers.

In addition, the event will also fete the 35th anniversary of the 1986 fantasy film Labyrinth, in which Bowie portrayed Jareth, the king of the goblins. This aspect of the tribute will include a "special performance" from actress/singer Evan Rachel Wood.

The band will be comprised of former Bowie alumni band members from throughout his legendary career, led by Mike Garson.

"It's an honour to be able to continue to share David Bowie's music with the world," said Garson. "I'm excited for everyone to be able to experience this very special show we've got in store in celebration of what would have been David's 75th birthday with the bandmates he recorded and performed with, plus a great group of guest artists who he was such an influence to."

A portion of the ticket sales will go to the Save the Children organisation.

Bowie died of liver cancer at the age of 69 in 2016.