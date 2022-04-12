Tickets on sale for ‘Scorcha’ UK Tour from International superstar Sean Paul

Tickets on General Sale tomorrow 10th Dec 10am GMT here
.
Tickets are on sale tomorrow for the incomparable, multi award-winning and global chart-topping Sean Paul’s ‘Scorcha’ UK tour in April 2022, with Sean Kingston in support. The tour goes on sale just ahead of Sean Paul’s 8th studio album project.
Tickets will be on General Sale on Friday 10th December at 10am GMT for the much-loved superstar‘s highly anticipated tour and sees Sean Paul bring his unique, genre-spanning music and showstopping live spectacle to his enormous UK fanbase, for an incredible nine date tour across April 2022.
With over 26 million records sold, across seven studio albums, Sean Paul has taken the dancehall genre global, from its origin in clubs in Kingston, Jamaica to the pinnacle of the charts time and again. Sean Paul has maintained his relevance in the music industry, since his rise to international fame in 2000 to the present day, with countless smash hits such as ‘Mad Love’, ‘Rockabye’, ‘Baby Boy’, ‘No Lie’, and ‘Body’ and superstar collaborations with Beyonce, Dua Lipa, David Guetta, Major Lazer, Damian Marley, Ellie Goulding, Migos, Clean Bandit, Tory Lanez, Idris Elba and Sia - with whom he has collaborated again for his most recent single ‘Dynamite’ to follow up the global smash ‘Cheap Thrills’. Sean Paul has performed to enormous audiences, igniting stages and packing out some of the biggest venues in more than 120 countries.
Fresh from a Grammy nomination for ‘Best Reggae Album’ for his recent 7th studio album ‘Live N Livin’, Sean Paul returns to bring his special brand of Jamaican sunshine to our shores. It is his first UK tour in over 3 years, following a 2019 UK tour, which also saw Sean headline the John Peel stage at Glastonbury Festival.
2022 UK Tour dates:
11th April 2022 O2 Academy, Edinburgh
12th April 2022 O2 Academy, Glasgow
13th April 2022 O2 City Hall, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne
15th April 2022 BEC Arena, Manchester
16th April 2022 The SSE Arena, Wembley, London
17th April 2022 First Direct Arena, Leeds
19th April 2022 Utilita Arena, Birmingham
20th April 2022 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
21st April 2022 Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Sean Paul said “Ay yo UK, I cannot wait to get ‘pon the road, seen? Big boss culture album dropping with a whole heap of music, ya dun know! That’s where we set the ting fi drop. Big boss culture, big boss tour. Can’t wait to come to UK, you always treat me good, I’m a bring the good weather and the warm music. Ya dun know, you can’t refuse it, you can’t lose it, boom! Nuff love.”
Sean Paul is the undisputed biggest crossover dancehall artist of all time, a prolific talent with a staggering 6.6 billion audio streams and 4.3 billion video streams. Born Sean Paul Henriques in Jamaica on January 9, his musical career started off in the 1990’s, making way for Billboard Hot 100 chart toppers ‘Gimme the Light’ and ‘Get Busy’. Sean Paul has earned several Grammy and Billboard Music Award nominations, an American Music Award, MOBO Awards, Soul Train Awards, MTV Music Awards, ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards, a Source Award, BET Award and the only Jamaican artist to win an American Music Award for Favourite Pop/Rock Male artist.
Follow Sean Paul: Website
I Spotify
I Twitter
I Facebook
I Instagram
I YouTube