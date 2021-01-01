Aaron Carter 'loves his whole family' regardless of ongoing feuds

Aaron Carter has insisted he "loves his whole family" despite their ongoing feuds.



The I Want Candy hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark his 34th birthday and shared a video of him holding and swaddling his infant son Prince, whom he shares with fiancée Melanie Martin.



In the accompanying caption, Aaron indicated becoming a father has made him reconsider his relationships with his family members.



"On the night shift daddy duties," he wrote. "Thank you so much everyone for all your wishes for my birthday I was born December 7, 1987 today and I love you mom I love you dad I love my whole family regardless of anything that's happened and every day I want to be a better version of myself Xoxo #fatherhood #newdad (sic)."



Aaron has had a tumultuous relationship with his siblings in recent years, and they remain estranged.



Back in 2019, his brother Nick Carter and twin sister Angel Carter sought temporary restraining orders against him after he allegedly threatened to kill Nick's then-pregnant wife Lauren. In response, Aaron accused Nick of life-long abuse, allegations the Backstreet Boys star denied.



Elsewhere in his birthday post, Aaron gushed over new mum Melanie.



"I love you @missmelaniemartin thank you for the best gift of my life no matter what we've been through we have pulled through you're an amazing mother (sic)," he wrote, to which she replied: "Happy birthday daddy.. you're welcome hunni (sic), I hope we can all enjoy this beautiful day. I love you my handsome."