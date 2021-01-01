Reading and Leeds Festival headliners announced: Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon and more

Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey are headlining Reading and Leeds Festivals next year.



The dual site event has confirmed its six headline acts for 2022, with Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against The Machine and Dave also set to top the bill over the festival's two main stages.



In a statement, Bring Me The Horizon said: "To be headlining Reading & Leeds was never even a dream of mine as it’s something I could never imagine happening.



"I just never saw our band as a festival headline act. But now it’s happening I promise you we are going to put on the best show of our lives for you lot.”



Dave and Megan Thee Stallion will headline the Main Stage East and West respectively on the August 26 in Reading and August 27 in Leeds.



On August 27 in Reading, Arctic Monkeys (East) and Bring Me The Horizon (West) top the bill, while they will be playing at the Leeds site on August 28.



Finally, rounding off the weekend in Reading on August 28 will be Rage Against The Machine (East) and Halsey (West), while they will be the headlining for the opening night (August 26) in Leeds.



More acts have been announced, including Bastille, Fontaines D.C., Wolf Alice, Glass Animals, Enter Shikari, Joy Crookes, Little Simz, Run The Jewels, Fever 333 and Pale Waves.



Also on the bill are Maneskin, Chloe Moriondo, jxdn, Kid Brunswick, Willkinson, The Lathums and more.



Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic, added: "With so many amazing acts set to play, Reading and Leeds is set to return as the ultimate festival weekend of the summer: defining the sounds of modern ground breaking music. I cannot wait!”



Last year's event was headlined by Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Disclosure, Stormzy, Biffy Clyro and Catfish + The Bottlemen.



General sale tickets and instalment plans available from 9am on Friday 10th December from www.readingfestival.com/tickets and www.leedsfestival.com/tickets