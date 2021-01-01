Selena Gomez's first Grammy nomination made her 'cried like a baby'

Selena Gomez was overwhelmed with emotion when she received her first Grammy nomination.

Last month, the singer's Spanish-language EP Revelación received a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album, which made her overwhelmed with joy.

"I cried like a little baby. I was very excited," the Only Murders in the Building star told Entertainment Tonight. "I worked really hard on that project, so it was a lovely surprise. I'm very excited!"

On the day of the nominations, the 29-year-old shared her reaction to her first-ever Grammy nod on Instagram.

"Are you kidding me?! Revelación is nominated for a GRAMMY! This project is so special to me for so many reasons and I could not have made it happen without this incredible team of people by my side. I am forever grateful to each and every one of you and of course MY FANS," she wrote last month.

Gomez released the seven-track EP, which she told Vogue was a "homage to (her) heritage" as an American-Mexican, in March, but the project had been in the works for a decade.

"This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen," she previously explained to Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"

The 2022 Grammy Awards take place on 31 January.