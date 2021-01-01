Aaron Carter back with fiancée a week after public split

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin have reconciled a week after their very public split.



Late last month, the singer took to Twitter to announce that he and his fiancée had broken up just one week after Melanie had given birth to a son named Prince.



In a string of messages, Aaron alleged the separation was due to Melanie communicating with his estranged twin sister Angel.



But on Monday, Melanie took to her Instagram Stories to send Aaron a message for his 34th birthday on Tuesday.



"@aaroncarter my fiancé I love you so much happy early birthday in 4 hours," she wrote.



And alongside a photo of baby Prince shared on Monday, Aaron gushed over his partner.



"Our baby boy Prince Lyric Carter Loves Christmas oldies just like his daddy @missmelaniemartin I love you for giving me the greatest gift," he added. "You are an amazing woman l, my everything I am so grateful for you my darling. #fatherhood #NewParents thank you to everyone who has been supportive. Relationships aren't easy but we love, cherish and adore our son. #GodBless Xo."



Aaron and Melanie officially started dating in January 2020 and got engaged six months later.